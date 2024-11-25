$696K Raised in Week 3 of Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally

Radio stations across the US helped double last week’s funds raised during the third week of Radio Ink‘s 2024 Season of Giving Tally. Pre-Thanksgiving food drives drove $696,000 in cash and canned goods donations, beating last week’s total of $297,000.

Audacy Minneapolis’ 830 WCCO (WCCO-AM) raised over $348,000 for Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities during its 22nd annual Hunger Mission Radiothon. Since its launch in 2003, the event has collected a total of $4.6 million to support UGMTC’s mission.

The 28th Annual Mayflower Marathon Food Drive, hosted by Saga Communications Hampton Roads’ FM99 (WNOR) and 106.9 The Fox (WAFX), successfully collected enough monetary donations and canned goods to provide more than 914,000 meals. $342,750

Cumulus Media Mobile’s 97.5 WABD teamed up with Feeding the Gulf Coast and local sponsors for its annual Camp Out for Hunger Food Drive. Aiming to address food insecurity on the Gulf Coast, over 3,000 pounds of food were donated by the community. $5250

The 2024 Season of Giving Tally now sits at $2.2 million.

With five weeks left in the campaign, the momentum is building with Thanksgiving-themed initiatives, traditionally among the largest contributors to food insecurity relief, promising to bring communities together to support those in need during the holiday season.

