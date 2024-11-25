5 Sales Misses That Could Be Costing You Money

(By Loyd Ford) We live in a fast-paced world where it’s easier to focus on immediate wins and overlook bigger opportunities that can lead to lasting success. Let’s explore the five most common ways radio sellers leave money on the table – and how to fix them.

Listening & Effectively Uncovering Underlying Needs

Radio sellers sometimes become too focused on selling specific products and don’t actually take the time to fully understand the real issues the customer needs to solve.

If everything you do by process starts with a CNA (customer needs analysis) and you practice becoming really good at active listening and recognizing opportunities, you will end up generating more revenue.

Referrals & Networking

Radio sellers sometimes neglect referrals by focusing only on direct sales. Maybe they don’t feel comfortable asking for referrals or assume the customer isn’t interested in referring others. This is a major misstep.

Upselling & Cross-Selling

Radio sellers are almost always focused on closing the current deal. Because of this, they may neglect to bring up other opportunities for the advertiser.

Following Up with Lost Leads

Radio sellers sometimes move on to new leads once a sale is lost. This can lose them many more sales than they think. Sadly, most sellers assume a lead is no longer interested or sometimes they are intimidated because they don’t know how to make a second approach.

Building Long-Term Relationships

Radio sellers sometimes concentrate only on closing the current sale (as discussed above), overlooking the potential for a long-term relationship with repeat business. But trust and building trust with advertisers is the key to building a robust and growing business.

Every one of the items in this article represents important opportunities. Any radio seller can increase the overall value of each customer interaction by practicing until they become a top-level pro at each of the five above.

…if you like more money, that is.

Loyd Ford is president and chief strategic officer at Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works (RPC). They help local radio with ratings and revenue. Reach him anytime at 864.448.4169 or [email protected]. Read Loyd’s Radio Ink archives here.