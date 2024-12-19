95.3 WDAE Expands FOX Sports Content for Tampa Bay

iHeartMedia Tampa Bay has announced updates to the evening and late-night programming lineup for Tampa Bay’s Sports Radio 95.3 WDAE, introducing several FOX Sports Radio shows beginning Monday, December 23.

The weekday schedule will now include The Odd Couple with Kelvin Washington and Rob Parker, The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon, and The Ben Maller Show, airing from 7p to 6a ET.

These additions join local programming like The Pat and Aaron Show, The Drive with TKras, and Wise and Mathis, along with the nationally syndicated Dan Patrick Show and The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

On weekends, syndicated FOX Sports Radio programming will be broadcast continuously.

WDAE Program Director Nick Wize said, “We are thrilled to announce the further expansion of FOX Sports Radio programming to our lineup, which features the best sports content and personalities, both local and national. We believe this expansion will provide our audience with even more engaging and insightful sports talk, continuing WDAE’s legacy as the ultimate meeting spot for the Tampa Bay sports fan.”