The Looming Labor Crisis: Why Recruitment Ads Are Critical Today

(By Chris Stonick) The current worker shortage in the country sits at 1.1 million. According to a Bloomberg report released in September, that shortage will be 6 million by 2034! I have said this for the last 20 years: this is not a problem that is going away.

This shortage is due to a number of factors, including:

Retirement: The retirement of the Baby Boomer generation

Declining birth rates: A decrease in the number of children being born

Lower labor force participation: A decline in the number of people participating in the labor force, especially among men

Job-worker mismatch: A lack of alignment between available jobs and the skills of the available workforce

If you have a client on the fence about running recruitment advertising, now is the time to take action – it’s only going to get worse!

Have a question about recruitment advertising? Get in touch with me. I will be answering selections in a future article! If your radio group is looking to capture these dollars for 2025, we should talk.

For more than three decades, Chris Stonick has helped thousands of organizations across the country with recruiting and retention while generating well over $100,000,000 in billing for his client radio stations. Contact Chris at 863-397-5615 or by email. Read Chris’ Radio Ink archives here.