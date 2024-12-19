Women to Watch: Erica ‘Ms Eklass’ Pierce; Real 98.3, Indianapolis

(By Charese Frugé) Erica Pierce AKA “Ms Eklass” is currently Afternoon host on iHeartMedia’s Real 98.3 (WZRL) in her hometown of Indianapolis, IN. When she’s not on the air, she’s teaching elementary school music and running a media and design agency.

She started in 2007 in promotions, started on air in 2010, and hasn’t looked back! “Well, actually I have – to see how far I’ve come,” she says with a smile. “It’s been a crazy ride! I’ve been on the air internationally in Saudi Arabia, been nationally syndicated from the east to the west coast, talked across formats, and have held other titles along the way.”

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted to be on radio and TV,” explains Pierce. “I actually have a few children’s books coming soon about this. Seriously though, radio has always been a friend of mine. I used to listen to it and imagine I was the person talking on the other side. It’s been a blessing seeing that dream come to life. Listen, LL Cool J said it best though, ‘I can’t live without my radio.’”

‘I’ve had so many great experiences from working in the radio business. From meeting some of my all-time fave celebs to being the change I wish to see in the community. It’s been a fun journey! It’s been nothing short of exciting for me, and I mean that. I think one of the best experiences happened recently – hosting one of the largest arena shows of my career and getting such great feedback from it. I truly don’t get nervous on the stage or on the mic and I love that for me!”

“My show is definitely a vibe,” says Pierce. “But more importantly it’s authentic. From entertainment news and local content to a touch of my personal life, I’m the friend you may or may not have. I keep it real (in a klassy way), positive, and entertaining. You can’t tune in and not laugh at least once, friend!”

“Don’t get me wrong, over the years I have faced some challenges. Whew, it’s been so many honestly. From navigating motherhood (proud mama of 4, my dog, and my bonus son) to losing both of my parents since 2012, it’s been nothing short of a cakewalk. Prayer, an amazing support system, and music being a healer for me has truly gotten me through the tough times. I’m still learning how to navigate somewhat of a work-life balance, and honey, it’s tough! But I’m doing it!”

“If radio had panned out for me, well, I’ve written for national publications, including xoNecole, dabbled in TV, taught music, and designed stuff. So I’m sure I’d be back writing and doing all the same things. What can I say? I truly do love music, media, and journalism. So, I’m sure that’s where I’d be – just being me!”

“Radio has changed so much since 2007; you have to truly be multifaceted in all the things. You have to know how to do it all from being a social media content creator and influencer to a producer and sometimes, seller. You have to be well versed and if not already that way, willing to learn how to get there.”

“As for what’s missing right now in the industry, We want that old thing back,” says Pierce. “Make radio REAL again. I think we’re missing the feeling we all once had listening to our radios. We’re missing being able to connect, dream, and laugh with our favorite personalities. We’re missing local love. True, it’s helped some of us out in our careers, but it makes a huge difference with our listeners. I feel like we need to get back to connecting and get back to the community to guarantee continued leveling up and success.”

“And as for DEI, I feel like the needle has moved a little in the business, but it needs to keep moving. We’ve come so far, but we still have so far to go. But don’t get me started on that, though.”

“And while a lot of people in the industry are leery of AI, chat GPT is my bestie, okay?! From helping with my show prep to content captions and such, I definitely use it from time to time. It’s cool because I still make things my own, but it’s my handy-dandy assistant. I think it’s a gift and a curse and is already impacting the industry. I just pray that it doesn’t start being utilized more to replace the amazing REAL folks holding it down on the air. We need REAL people talking about REAL things and in REAL time.”

“For me, I just want to keep my foot on the gas right now,” says Pierce. “I’m looking to branch out into other markets again, but still ensure I’m able to connect with my listeners, and I’d love to sharpen my APD/PD skills. Outside of radio, I’m really looking forward to getting married and graduating (again) in July 2025. I also have quite a few books coming out, including one that’s near and dear to my heart, ‘A Love Letter to Music.’”

Follow Erica Pierce aka Ms Eklass – @mseklass – on all social media platforms.

Charese Frugé is an award-winning Content, Broadcast, and Marketing executive with over 20 years of experience in markets like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, San Diego, and Las Vegas. As the owner of MC Media, she works with radio brands and individual talents, especially young women, helping them grow their brands and negotiate on their own behalf. Find her at @MCMediaOnline. See more Women to Watch here.