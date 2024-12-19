FCC and NAB Discuss Software Solutions for EAS Overhaul

As the year comes to a close, the National Association of Broadcasters is still hard at work to promote its proposal to transition the Emergency Alert System from hardware-based encoder/decoder devices to a software-based model.

NAB representatives were joined by New York Public Radio’s Steve Shultis and Cox Media Group’s Roswell Clark to meet with the staff of the FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau on December 13. The meeting, part of an ongoing dialogue with the FCC, focused on addressing technical and logistical aspects of the proposal and responding to industry feedback.

During the meeting, NAB highlighted the potential benefits of a software-based EAS solution, including improved security, reduced downtime for repairs, and increased system reliability. They emphasized how software could streamline emergency alert operations by enabling geographically diverse failover systems and facilitating quicker deployment of FCC-mandated updates. NAB representatives assured the FCC that any software-based solution would be thoroughly tested and certified to integrate seamlessly with the existing EAS framework.

The group also discussed feedback from Digital Alert Systems, which had proposed a “hybrid virtual” approach involving IP-enabled hardware devices. While the NAB expressed appreciation for DAS’s efforts, they reiterated that their proposal seeks to eliminate reliance on physical devices altogether, offering broadcasters greater flexibility and reducing the risk of supply chain disruptions – like those underscored by Sage Alerting Systems’ recent decision to cease production of its endec devices.

The FCC staff and broadcasters explored the practical implications of implementing a software-based system, including concerns over cybersecurity, operational efficiency, and alignment with existing EAS infrastructure. NAB representatives pointed to the similarity of their proposal to current software processes used in broadcasting, such as Nielsen PPM ratings, to illustrate its feasibility.

The meeting concluded with a discussion of next steps, including the potential development and testing of software-based EAS products by trusted industry vendors. NAB remains optimistic that this transition will modernize the system while addressing broadcasters’ operational needs.

Further updates are expected as discussions with the FCC progress under Commissioner-designate Brendan Carr.