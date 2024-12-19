Radio Ads Win Over Wireless Plan Switchers For Cell Carriers

As Media Monitors reports have shown, wireless carriers are using radio ads in the holiday season to get their messages out amid strong competition for end-of-year tech upgrades. Now Audacy research is showing how AM/FM helps win over “plan switchers.”

Plan switchers, or consumers motivated by the promise of better deals or improved service, represent a rapidly growing segment – one that has grown by 4% in the past year alone. Of these buyers, 45% are seeking cheaper plans, while 33% prioritize better service, such as faster speeds or enhanced coverage.

Audio advertising resonates strongly with plan switchers, reaching 92% of this audience – a number that has increased by 9% in recent years. Yet, it’s not just about reach; it’s about the medium’s ability to inspire action.

Audacy found its over-the-air listeners are 10% more likely than the average US adult to switch carriers in the next year, and streamers are 48% more likely to do so within the same timeframe. This audience is 7% more likely to report that advertising influences their decisions when choosing a mobile provider. Staying on the digital audio side, nearly half of plan switchers visited a brand’s website after hearing a podcast ad, with 29% taking the extra step to make a purchase.

A recent campaign by a major wireless provider further illustrates audio’s potential. The campaign targeted specific Audacy markets to assess its effectiveness. The results were clear: the campaign drove an 11% increase in ad awareness and a 5% lift in consideration intent among listeners. Notably, higher exposure frequencies – 21 or more ad impressions – yielded the most significant gains, reinforcing the importance of consistent messaging and sustained engagement to influence brand perception.

AM/FM’s ability to engage listeners, build awareness, and drive action makes it an essential channel for reaching plan switchers. With the right approach, digital audio campaigns and radio ads can turn holiday shoppers into loyal customers for wireless carriers, helping brands stand out in a crowded marketplace.