Broadcasters and Lawmakers Respond To AM Act Exclusion

The exclusion of the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act from the year-end stopgap budget bill has sparked strong reactions across the broadcast industry and Capitol Hill. While NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt has already stated his disappointment that the Act did not pass in this Congress, he has vowed to continue the fight in the next.

Radio Ink reached out to Congressional and broadcast leaders to get their feelings on the sudden end to the long road and plans for the new journey ahead.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), Founding AM Act Sponsor

“I continue to press it, but right now, my understanding is Hakeem Jefferies is the problem, and he’s objecting. It is unfortunate to see Democrat leadership in the Senate right now fighting against a bill that has overwhelming bipartisan support.”

Red Apple Media and 77WABC Owner John Catsimatidis

“The exclusion of the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act from the Congressional Budget emphasizes the need for continued support. As an AM station owner, I strongly believe AM radio is necessary not just for entertainment and news, but as a critical public safety resource and emergency broadcasting system.”

“AM radio is vital to the Emergency Alert System, providing reliable communication during crises, especially where other systems fail. As automakers phase out AM in vehicles, we risk weakening the emergency broadcasting system and leaving communities vulnerable in times of need.”

“We must work with incoming Congress to advance this legislation, educate lawmakers and the public on AM radio’s critical role in safety and community support. This is a crucial moment for our industry. Despite the challenges, our commitment to preserving AM radio and the Emergency Alert System remains strong. Together, we will ensure AM radio stays a vital part of America’s communication and safety network.”

National Association of Farm Broadcasting Executive Director Gardner Hatch

“We’re disappointed the AM Radio For Every Vehicle Act was not included in final legislation of this Congress this week. Removing AM radio from vehicles would not only put a critical source of information that America’s farmers and ranchers depend on every day for weather, crop, and business information into serious jeopardy, it would also remove an important lifeline for rural America in times of emergencies.”

“While we had hoped for a different outcome, the overwhelming support and advocacy from listeners across the country, agriculture organizations, partner associations, and legislators is redoubling our commitment to getting this legislation across the finish line in the next Congress.”

National Religious Broadcasters President & CEO Troy A. Miller

“AM radio will continue to save lives and connect local communities in times of crisis, and the industry will continue to build on the tremendous momentum around this issue to preserve AM radio in all vehicles made and imported to the United States. However, without this solution, expect to see more automakers swapping free AM radio for paid subscription-based media systems in 2025.”

“First and foremost, AM radio is saving lives in natural disasters. It has a level of resiliency unmatched by other forms of communication. Keeping AM radio in cars is a public safety issue. We also think that even though there’s a lot of audio content out there, Americans still care about the trusted, local connection that AM radio provides, including faith-driven messages, and they should be able to tune in no matter what kind of car they drive.”

“We were encouraged when President-elect Trump voiced his support for AM radio in 2024, and we look forward to collaborating with his administration and the 119th Congress to bring stakeholders to the table and develop a strong solution.”

Bryan Broadcasting CEO Ben Downs

“It’s hard to imagine what else Congress would want to see before they voted to support this bill. Broadcasters had the support of over half the House and Senate as cosponsors; we had more than 800,000 supporting texts and emails from constituents; and almost every emergency responder group shared how important they thought preserving AM radio in the dashboard was. There was every possible indication that Americans supported this bill and that the passage would preserve the EAS system and save lives.”

“We really need to find where the pressure was to ignore the entire radio ecosystem. We had the majority of both Chambers supporting us. Everybody likes having the choice of having an AM radio in their car. Emergency responders called it essential. But, somewhere along the way, there was sufficient pressure applied to Congress to cause this to remain unvoted on. We have to find where that happened and convince anyone involved that preserving AM radio is a choice that serves the greater good.”

Jacobs Media President Fred Jacobs

When asked about what to expect from automakers going forward, Jacobs commented, “Each OEM has their own agenda, vision, and timetable. Rarely are they on the same page. Note how GM is dropping Apple CarPlay while the others continue to include it. If past is prologue, this will roll out differently across companies, brands, and electric vs. gas-powered vehicles.”

“In terms of an effect on broadcast radio, there are hundreds of millions of cars on the road, and the industry sells approximately 15 million new cars annually. Even if some OEMs drop AM for 2025, it’s going to take a long time before there’s a true impact. Perhaps during that time, Congress will change their thinking.”

On the best path forward for broadcasters to take with automakers, Jacobs said, “It’s a challenge. Prior to Covid, the radio industry had some momentum in building relationships with the OEMs. We had a long way to go but it was a good start. Living here in Detroit, we know relationships matter.”

“But whether it’s trying to connect with the OEMs or to advocate for legislation they oppose, neither path has led to meaningful change. Our two industries have been connected at the hip for a century. Why not take a long view and begin to re-engage with the auto industry? Let’s have them at our conventions, and let’s start attending theirs.”

“We learned through our DASH Conferences (in partnership with Radio Ink) auto execs enjoyed connecting with local radio broadcasters.”

“We respect the importance of legislation to address this problem, but adding a layer of collaboration is also good business. We will continue to connect with auto makers at CES in this spirit.”

Meanwhile in DC, there’s no guarantee the stopgap bill as it stands will even survive. President-elect Donald Trump disrupted the battle with a statement criticizing Speaker Mike Johnson’s 1,547-page Continuing Resolution. Trump is echoing GOP frustration with the bill’s concessions to Democrats while compromising on provisions.

With no clear path forward, House Republicans are weighing blowing up the current CR and starting clean, but House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries indicated Democrats are unlikely to help. Congress has two days to avert a shutdown.