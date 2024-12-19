Bold Gold Collects 10 Trucks of Toys and $48,000 in the Poconos

Bold Gold Media’s stations in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Lake Region have wrapped up another record-setting year with two holiday fundraisers: The Wayne County Ford & Bold Gold Media Holiday Toy Drive Challenge and The Michael G. Stanton Shower for Charity.

This year’s Holiday Toy Drive Challenge once again partnered with the Zipper Junction Project, a non-profit dedicated to ensuring no child in the area goes without a gift during the holiday season. Listeners were tasked with filling at least four Ford pickup trucks with new, unwrapped toys at the Wayne County Ford showroom. The dealership pledged to fill an additional truck if the goal was met.

Thanks to overwhelming community support, more than nine trucks were filled, and Wayne County Ford’s contribution pushed the total to over ten truckloads—a new record for the drive.

Meanwhile, Bold Gold’s Michael G. Stanton marked the 23rd annual Shower for Charity on December 14. Stanton, dressed only in shorts, braved 10-degree temperatures in a clawfoot tub on Main Street in Honesdale to raise money for the Wayne County Children’s Christmas Bureau. Pledging to stay in the shower until he raised $25,000 or risk frostbite, Stanton exceeded expectations, raising a record $48,000 in just three hours.

The Holiday Toy Drive Challenge has delivered close to 100 truckloads of toys since its beginning, and the Shower for Charity has raised over $450,000 for local causes.

Bold Gold President Vince Benedetto commented, “The way our listeners, local businesses, and the entire community come together to rally around these efforts each year is truly heartwarming. Every year, we think there is no way we can top the previous year, but each time, so many amazing people in our community come together to make it happen.”

