iHeart Holiday Toy Drive Delivers 11,152 Toys to North Carolina

iHeartMedia Raleigh and Charlotte have wrapped up their holiday Stuff-A-Bus campaigns, collecting 11,152 toys across North Carolina in two weekends. The initiative featured on-air personalities living on buses for 60 hours to encourage donations, with the collected toys benefiting local organizations dedicated to helping children and families.

In Raleigh, the third annual Stuff-A-Bus event gathered 7,518 toys, marking the largest single donation to the Triangle-area US Marines Toys for Tots program this year. Meanwhile, Charlotte’s inaugural Stuff-A-Bus campaign saw the community donate 3,634 toys to Thompson Child and Family Focus, a nonprofit supporting families in need.

iHeartMedia Carolina Metro Region President Dave Carwile commented, “The response from our communities in both Charlotte and Raleigh has been nothing short of incredible. This achievement reflects the deep generosity and commitment of our listeners, sponsors, and staff to making the holidays brighter for families in need. We are honored to be part of this meaningful effort.”

