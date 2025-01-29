Angélica Vale Signs Three Year Extension with Cali 93.9

Los Angeles morning host Angélica Vale has signed a contract extension with Meruelo Media to keep her on Cali 93.9 (KLLI) at least through December 31, 2028. Vale, known for her extensive career in Latin entertainment, will continue to lead The La Vale Show.

Vale, affectionately called “La Vale,” first gained international recognition for her role in La Fea Más Bella, Mexico’s version of Ugly Betty, and has built a career spanning television, film, theater, and radio.

Meruelo Group Principal and Co-Founder Luis Armona stated, “It’s an honor to extend our relationship with Angie, one of the most iconic figures in Latin entertainment. Her impact on Cali 93.9 over the last five years has been key to our growth, and we’re thrilled to continue this partnership as we expand our reach even further.”

Meruelo Media Head of Audio Brands Pio Ferro remarked, “In times like these, we could all use a good laugh in the morning. And La Vale is the best at it. Angie’s creativity, humor, and talent are in a league of their own, and we’re thrilled to have her for years to come!”

Vale added, “Radio has been a key part of my career all my life. It’s where I learned how to truly connect with people, and I love the unique way it allows me to connect with our listeners. Huge thanks to Alex Meruelo, Luis Armona, and the entire Meruelo Media family for their continued belief in me. And a special shout-out to my incredible on-air crew — the best team in radio — for making The La Vale Show such a blast on and off the mic, and, most importantly, for our amazing listeners.”