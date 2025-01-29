Chuck Seese Named Pennsylvania Radio Broadcaster of the Year

The Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters has named 7 Mountains Media morning host Chuck Seese the 2025 Radio Broadcaster of the Year. Seese has hosted The SBG Morning Show on 93.5 WSBG in Stroudsburg since 2012.

A previous PAB honoree for commercial production in 1989, Seese will receive the honor at the PAB Awards Luncheon in Harrisburg on April 11.

Seese launched his career in 1985 at 840 WVPO-AM in Stroudsburg. By 1986, he had joined sister station 93.5 WSBG as a part-time announcer before moving into a full-time role in 1988. In 1998, he moved to mornings in New Jersey but returned to WSBG in 2000 to host afternoons.

Seese said, “It’s always an honor to be recognized by your peers. I thank my colleagues for their support and am very humbled in accepting this award.”

7 Mountains Media Market Manager Pat Lincoln stated, “For over 30 years, Chuck Seese has been a cornerstone of our community, using his platform to inspire goodwill and foster connections that reach far beyond our broadcast signal. His remarkable ability to connect with listeners and build genuine relationships is a rare gift that has not only touched countless lives but also strengthened our brand’s presence and impact in the Poconos.”

WSBG Program Director Danny Ocean added, “Chuck Seese is an outstanding, dedicated, and passionate broadcaster who always goes above and beyond the call of duty. His service to our area listeners, communities, and clients continues to be nothing short of amazing. I am very proud to work with him and I am honored to have him anchoring mornings on SBG.”