New York – Join the Exciting World of Media Sales at Red Apple Media/WABC-AM!

Are you passionate about media, marketing, and making an impact? Red Apple Media/WABC-AM/WLIRFM is on the hunt for driven and dynamic Integrated Marketing Specialists to help businesses thrive through audio, digital, social, events, and agency representation.

This is your chance to be part of a powerhouse team that creates custom, results-driven marketing solutions for new and existing advertisers. If you love building relationships, strategizing creative campaigns, and driving revenue—this is the perfect opportunity for you!

What You’ll Do:

• Hunt for new business—prospect and develop strategic marketing solutions to meet client needs

• Grow and nurture existing partnerships, managing all aspects of the relationship

• Leverage all Red Apple Media assets to craft winning solutions for clients

• Build and expand your sales pipeline using our HubSpot CRM

• Crush your sales goals and achieve monthly revenue targets

What We’re Looking For:

• 2+ years of experience in media sales development

• A proven track record of exceeding sales goals

• Strong problem-solving skills and a competitive drive to be the best

• Proficiency in Microsoft Office and CRM platforms

• A college degree is preferred, but ambition and hustle matter most

• A valid driver’s license, a reliable car, and state-mandated insurance

This isn’t just another sales job—it’s a chance to be part of a legendary media brand, grow your career, and make a real impact. If you’re ready to thrive in a fast-paced, exciting environment, we want to hear from you!

Apply today and take your media sales career to the next level!

Send your cover letter and resume to: [email protected]