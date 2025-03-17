Detroit’s PRAISE Radiothon Breaks $100K for St. Jude

Beasley Media Group’s Detroit Praise Network (WDMK) raised $102,524 during its annual PRAISE Radiothon to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The two-day event, held March 6 and 7, surpassed last year’s $74,798.

Led by WDMK Midday host and Program Director Randi Myles and joined by Pastor Keenan Knox from Impact Church, the radiothon saw overwhelming support from listeners and community members. Detroit Praise Network sister stations – 101 WRIF, 94.7 WCSX, and 105.1 The Bounce – also promoted the event and encouraged donations through the station site.

All funds raised will go directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to support pediatric cancer research and treatment, ensuring that families never receive a bill for medical care, travel, housing, or food.

Myles stated, “I was honestly so nervous this year during the Radiothon because I really wanted to break the $100K mark. When we received that final Partner in Hope donation that tipped the scale, I became incredibly emotional! Thank you to everyone at Beasley Media Detroit, especially Ben Perez, Jade Springart, Clay Church, and the teams from KISS, BOUNCE, WCSX, and WRIF for all of your support! I’m over the moon!”