Omar Mayorga Takes Mornings In Asheville On ‘La Pantera’

Saga Communications’ Asheville Media Group has launched Despierta Con Omar (Wake Up With Omar) in mornings on La Pantera 97.3. The program is hosted by Omar Mayorga, a veteran broadcaster from Venezuela with more than 18 years of experience in radio and photojournalism.

Mayorga expressed, “I’m thrilled to be part of this exciting new venture. As a Venezuelan born and raised in a community surrounded by mountains, joy, and wonderful people – much like Asheville – I’ve spent my career in radio, working to connect with people and share the energy and stories that unite us all. Now, as part of the La Pantera 97.3 team, I’m excited to bring that same passion and positivity to the airwaves, connecting with our listeners in a meaningful way.”

Launched in July, La Pantera 97.3 serves Western North Carolina’s Latino community with a mix of music, news, and cultural programming. It holds the distinction of being Asheville’s first commercial Spanish-language station through a collaboration with local non-profit Hola Carolina

Mayorga’s morning show aims to blend news, music, entertainment, and interactive segments. He adds, “It’s a platform to celebrate our culture, inform our audience, and promote local businesses. Our show will connect people to their roots, their families, and each other.”