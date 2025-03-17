Wireless Carriers Carry The Top Five In Latest Radio Ad Report

Wireless providers ruled radio airwaves this past week, according to Media Monitors’ latest Spot Ten report. While Progressive retains the top spot, the bigger story is the massive presence of wireless carriers among the nation’s leading radio advertisers.

Verizon Wireless continues to hold steady at second place, maintaining its persistent presence in radio advertising nationwide. Making the week’s most substantial jump, AT&T Wireless climbed from 13th to third. Cricket further emphasizes the strength of the vertical, remaining in the top five.

Job recruitment service ZipRecruiter dropped to fifth, holding strong amidst the wireless advertising surge. The carriers fill the spots being vacated by major tax prep companies and brands as the filing deadline approaches.