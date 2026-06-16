Former Buffalo Market Captain Tim Wenger Exits Audacy

Tim Wenger is departing Audacy after a lengthy tenure overseeing the company’s Buffalo-Rochester cluster, Radio Ink has learned. Wenger served as Market Manager for Audacy Buffalo-Rochester until earlier this year as part of the broadcaster’s structural overhaul.

Wenger started his radio career as a news reporter and anchor at Buffalo’s News Radio WBEN-AM in 1986, later rising through roles as News Director, Program Director, and Operations Manager for WBEN, WGR 550 (WGR-AM), and The Bet Buffalo, in addition to becoming the company’s News/Talk Format Vice President. He would trade off those responsibilities to Drew Anderssen, when he was promoted to Senior Vice President and Market Manager of Audacy’s Buffalo cluster in July 2023.

That same year, he was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

His most recent major initiative came in February, when he oversaw the launch of WGR Sports Radio’s FM simulcast on 104.7 and 107.7, expanding the station’s reach across Western New York and into Rochester.

In April, Audacy eliminated all Market Manager roles as part of a sales reorganization designed to remove what she described as historical “market walls.” Buffalo and Rochester were folded into a new regional structure under Regional Vice President Michael Spacciapolli, with Wenger moved to SVP of Sales.

Audacy has not announced a successor for that role.