Tim Wenger To Step Into Market Manager Role At Audacy Buffalo

Tim Wenger has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Market Manager of Audacy’s Buffalo portfolio, succeeding the recently retired Tim Holly. Wenger will be responsible for Audacy’s seven signals in the cluster.

A native of Buffalo, Wenger started his radio career as a news reporter and anchor with WBEN-AM in 1986. He later held roles as the News Director, WBEN Program Director, Operations Manager for WBEN, WGR 550 and The Bet Buffalo, and News/Talk Format Vice President for Audacy. Recently, Wenger’s long-standing contributions to the broadcasting industry were honored with his induction into the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Audacy Regional President Mark Hannon said, “Tim has been a leading presence in our building for nearly 40 years, and it seems only fitting that he now takes over the reins of the market. He has intimate knowledge of our local brands, and I can think of no one better to pick up the mantle from Tim Holly and lead us into the future.”

Wenger added, “As a lifelong Buffalonian, it’s surreal to be assuming the leadership role for Audacy Buffalo’s group of stations. The unique content and personalities on the brands, combined with strong client and sports play-by-play partnerships, positions Audacy for growth and success in Buffalo.”