Newfoundland AM With Unique Call Sign Plans 100th Birthday

A Class B AM in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada is preparing to cross the 100-year threshold with a year of celebrations. VOWR was originally intended as a platform for spiritual comfort started for the housebound by Rev. Joseph G. Joyce in 1924. While most of the specific centenary events are yet to be announced, a concert is in the works.

VOWR started as a telephone broadcast of Joyce’s church services under the call sign 8WMC and gradually expanded its programming to include not just Methodist services, but also Roman Catholic and Anglican services. Today, the station is known for its secular music from the ’40s to ’60s, with a special nod to Frank Sinatra and Patsy Cline, though it still broadcasts religious services.

It is one of four broadcast stations in Canada whose call sign does not begin with the letter ‘C’, as it maintains the V originally given to Newfoundland stations before the province joined the Canadian Confederation in 1949.

VOWR, like many AMs, has played a crucial role during natural disasters like the 1950 Manitoba flooding and the 1929 Burin tidal wave, providing vital communication lines when needed most. It continues to serve the community today with a team of 55 volunteers.

As VOWR looks ahead to its centennial celebrations, it balances tradition and innovation. It is digitizing its vast music collection and improving its social media presence to engage a younger audience.