MARC and The Shepherd Bolster Dave Ramsey In Central Florida

Syndicated finance expert Dave Ramsey’s radio program, The Ramsey Show, has expanded its broadcast reach to include live weekday afternoon airings in Central Florida. The MARC Radio Group began airing the show on The Shepherd Radio Network this week, ending the region’s reliance on late-night rebroadcasts.

The Shepherd network stations include 1270 AM in Orlando, on 96.3 FM and 1430 AM in Gainesville, and on 103.5 FM and 720 AM in Ocala and The Villages.

MARC’s Chief Revenue Officer Scott Miller expressed his excitement, saying, “We couldn’t wait to bring The Ramsey Show live to our Florida listeners. This is not just talk radio; it’s life changing. What more important message could we bring to our growing base of listeners than live financial peace based on The greatest Book of all?”