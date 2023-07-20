Minnesota AM Broadcaster Jim Wychor Dead At 89

Minnesota broadcast stalwart Jim Wychor is being mourned after his passing on July 14. Born to Ukrainian immigrants in Columbia Heights in 1932, Wychor left an indelible mark in his community of Worthington, MN.

Following his service in Korea, Wychor attended the Brown Institute for Broadcasting, propelling him into a long and varied career in radio that began in 1953. His roles spanned from announcer to program director, engineer, and management at various stations in Iowa, Michigan, West Virginia, and Minnesota.

Wychor found his lasting professional home at Worthington’s KWOA-AM, where he spent 26 years as co-owner, vice president, and general manager. In his tenure as the president and CEO of the Minnesota broadcasters from 1989 to 1997, he revitalized the organization.

Jim will be remembered for his many contributions to broadcasting, his commitment to his community, and his devotion to his family.