Annual Broadcasters Foundation of America Giving Day Is Today

Today, July 20, the Broadcasters Foundation of America recognizes its annual Giving Day. This event unites the radio and television industries to aid colleagues who are facing financial hardship due to critical illness, accidents, or disasters. The initiative also aims to raise awareness about the Broadcasters Foundation’s mission, ensuring that any eligible individuals within the radio and television industries are aware of the aid available to them.

Donations can be made, and financial aid applications submitted, through the Broadcasters Foundation website.

Support for the foundation comes directly from the broadcasting community. The organization’s grant-making efforts have significantly increased over the last 15 years, with an increase from $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2022. On average, the Foundation helps about 400 broadcasters annually through its two grant programs. These consist of monthly grants for ongoing support during recovery from illness or accident, and one-time emergency grants following natural disasters or home emergencies.

Broadcasters Foundation President Tim McCarthy emphasizes the Foundation’s unique role in supporting its community members during challenging times. “As broadcasters, we are storytellers. Whether behind the scenes in marketing, sales, or administration, part of the production team, or on-air talent, everyone in the radio and television broadcasting profession has a common goal: to share vital stories with their communities,” McCarthy says.

“But who is there to help these essential community members when a natural disaster strikes or an illness disrupts a family’s financial security and safety? The Broadcasters Foundation of America’s unique mission is to support our professional community during these hard times, when our colleagues are unable to work and struggling to pay basic living expenses.”