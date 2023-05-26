Audacy Buffalo Market Manager To Retire

Tim Holly, the SVP/Market Manager of Audacy Buffalo, has announced his retirement from the company, effective in July. Holly has been with the company since 2001 and has held various positions during his tenure, including General Sales Manager, Director of Sales, and Vice President of Sales. He has been in the Market Manager role since February 2020. No replacement had been announced.

As reported by The Buffalo News, Holly wrote, “I have been planning for this. Sixth grandchild is on the way and I look forward to enjoying my family and friends. Audacy Buffalo is in great shape and remains the leader in this area. My replacement will hopefully be named soon and will deserve the opportunity to continue leading this excellent broadcast team.”