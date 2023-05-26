New Chapter For Chambers Outside KFGY

Amaturo Sonoma Media Group morning host and Assistant Digital Program Director Tanner Chambers has announced his decision to depart the group to pursue other opportunities. Today marks Chambers’ final day on the air.

Chambers joined the Santa Rosa, CA cluster at Froggy 92.9 (KFGY) for Amber and Tanner in the Morning in 2019. In addition, he served as the afternoon personality for CHR Hot 101.7 (KHTH) and hosted the countdown show Tanner’s Ten Mix.

“I would like to thank Jim Murphy, Michael O’Shea, and Lawrence Amaturo for this phenomenal opportunity. I will always be thankful for the support, trust, and guidance they provided for me. I look forward to carrying what I’ve learned in Sonoma County to the next chapter in my career,” said Chambers.

“I’d also like to express my sincere appreciation to Amber

Henderson, my co-host. Amber and I put everything we had into Amber and Tanner in

the Morning. I am incredibly proud of the impact we made in Sonoma County. Not only

was Amber a phenomenal collaborator and morning show partner, but Amber is also an

incredible friend”.