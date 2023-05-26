WorldDAB Automotive Gives Global Edge To AM Fight

As the US continues to fight for radio’s place in the dashboard, showing what can happen when the industry comes together, this year’s WorldDAB Automotive Conference will focus on the same. Radio France hosts the event in Paris on June 15, centered around the theme of “keeping radio prominent” in the face of changing norms for in-dash audio in automobiles.

The event, organized by digital radio forum WorldDAB, brings together experts from the broadcast and automotive sectors to discuss the opportunities and challenges posed by connected cars and the role of DAB+ in the future of in-car radio.

WorldDAB Automotive keynote speakers include Radio France CEO Sibyle Veil and EBU Deputy Director General and Director of Media Jean Philip De Tender. The conference will also feature presentations by Jean-François Labal from French automaker Renault and American industry leaders like Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley and Xperi’s Joe D’Angelo. The free conference will also be available to view online.