Catskills Country WDNB Goes Bold For St. Jude

Bold Gold Media Group NY’s 12th Annual Thunder 102 (WDNB) Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon, held on May 18th and 19th, was a tremendous success. The Catskills country station raised $123,783 this year, bringing their all-time total to more than $600,000.

Bold Gold Media on-air talent teamed with committee members, sponsors, dignitaries, and special guests, including Marlo Thomas, daughter of St. Jude’s founder, Danny Thomas for the radiothon. Fundraising efforts extended beyond the 26-hour radiothon, with events like the Bold Gold Open Golf Tournament, Celebrity Bartending Nights, a Karaoke Car Show, and more.

“This is really an example of local radio at its finest; pulling together community leaders, organizations, sponsors, and listeners for one cause. It’s a humbling experience to be a small part of it” said WDNB personality Paul Ciliberto.

“This year was a record, raising double our norm. This is a credit to a strong local Radio station working with an amazing committee of community leaders and sponsors, backed by an incredible local radio team who worked all year to connect the community with an amazing cause. This event showcased the power of local radio,” said Bold Gold Media NY General Manager Dawn Ciorciari.