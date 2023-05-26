FLR Listeners Empower Hundreds Of Haitian Kids

Christian broadcast network Family Life Radio’s recent Compassion International sponsorship fundraiser made a huge difference for the children of Haiti. During the three-day event, listener pledges from the group’s forty stations resulted in support for 1,037 children without access to food and health care.

The focus of the fundraiser was to bring positive change to the lives of children in Haiti, one of the world’s poorest nations, where families are struggling with skyrocketing inflation, violence, and lack of basic necessities like food, clean water, and shelter.

Family Life Radio Program Director Mike Kankelfritz said, “We are overwhelmed at how the Family Life Radio audience stepped up to help the over 80,000 children on Compassion’s waiting list who have been in need of hope.”