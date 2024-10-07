iHeartMedia Taps Whalar Group To Bring Influencers To Radio

iHeartMedia has reached a new partnership with global influencer marketing and talent management company Whalar Group. Through this alliance, iHeart and Whalar will assist creators looking to expand beyond social media into audio platforms.

The collaboration will offer creators and marketers expanded opportunities to engage with audiences through iHeart’s broadcast, podcast, digital, live events, and social platforms at national and local levels. Whalar represents content creators like Andrea Casanova, Zion Clark, and Zach Jelks.

iHeart’s broadcast radio and podcasting personalities will also receive assistance from Whalar in creative services, technology, and community insights to enhance real-time content creation.

iHeart Influencer Network President Greg Ashlock said, “Demand continues to grow for meaningful partnerships between creators and marketers. As brands work to maximize the trusted relationships and connections that personalities have built with their audio and social followers, our partnership with Whalar will provide another opportunity for advertisers to reach our listeners with the right messages.”

“We are excited to work with Whalar Group to leverage their social expertise and technology across our industry-leading spectrum of audio platforms to benefit both creators and advertisers.”

Whalar Group Co-CEO and Co-Founder Neil Waller commented, “Audio storytelling is a powerful medium that’s been a high growth area of the Creator Economy already, given how it resonates deeply with creators and their teams, offering a unique avenue for expression and connection with their communities. With iHeart’s unparalleled reach across multiple audio platforms, we’re poised to elevate storytelling and further integrate it into the fabric of the Creator Economy, amplifying the impact and opportunities available to all creators.”