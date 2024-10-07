GM Jerry Crowley to Exit Salem Media New York After 11 Years

Salem Media Group has announced that Jerry Crowley, Vice President and General Manager of Salem Media of New York, will step down at the end of 2024. Crowley has led 570 The Mission (WMCA-AM) and 970 The Answer (WNYM-AM) since 2013.

Crowley’s career in New York talk radio has spanned over 30 years. Before joining Salem Media, he spent 18 years at WOR, where he held key management positions, including Sales Manager and Vice President/General Manager.

Crowley commented, “With much humility, I regard Salem as the greatest national media company in America – its local presence in dozens of markets is inspiring to all who want to make a difference in their lives. My departure should be a clarion call to all those who want to be in broadcast.”

Salem CEO Dave Santrella said, “Working with Jerry Crowley has been like attending a broadcast university every day. His depth of knowledge, his incredible energy, and his influence on our NY staff, our WMCA ministry partners, and our local advertising clients are lessons in how things get done in our business.”