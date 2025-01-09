iHeart New York Promotes Emily Magelof to Marketing Director

iHeartMedia has announced the promotion of Emily Magelof to Director of Marketing and Promotions for its seven New York market stations. She has been with iHeart since 2022 as Manager of Marketing Strategy and Activation.

Magelof previously held positions at Madison Square Garden and IMG Fashion.

iHeart Executive Vice President of Programming Thea Mitchem stated, “I’m happy to promote Emily to Director of Marketing and Promotions. She is a natural leader with an amazing passion for our brands. I am excited to see her take this team to new levels.”

Magelof added, “I am truly grateful and excited to step into this new role within iHeartMedia New York. It’s an honor to now lead this dynamic Marketing and Promotions team, that has played such a pivotal role in my growth throughout the years. I look forward to thinking big with my colleagues, embracing new challenges, and continuing to make a positive impact on our incredible brands.”