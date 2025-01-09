Stagwell Wants More Audio and Chooses ARM to Get Them There

Stagwell Brand Performance Network has formed a strategic partnership with independent audio agency Ad Results Media, enabling Stagwell’s global network of agencies, including Assembly, Forsman & Bodenfors, and Vitro, to tap into ARM’s extensive network of radio, podcast, streaming, YouTube, and live experience platforms.

Stagwell cites the recent report from WARC Advisory and Audacy stating how audio represents 25% of ad-supported media consumption yet accounts for only 8% of advertiser budgets, signaling significant untapped potential.

Stagwell Brand Performance Network Global Chief Investment Officer Jon Schaaf commented, “Our media network partners are advancing Stagwell clients into the future, and ARM brings deep specialization and unique advantages in harnessing the power and impact of the audio landscape. This collaboration will help us challenge legacy investment models, educate marketers, and elevate the untapped power of audio in the consumer journey.”

ARM CEO Jordan Fox added, “Audio and audio-first creators have earned even more relevance amidst ongoing mass media fragmentation, offering brands mass reach, deep, authentic audience engagement, and performance unparalleled by other channels. Together with Stagwell, we are elevating audio as a potent vehicle of business and cultural impact.”