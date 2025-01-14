Whose Team Are You On?

(By John Shomby) “Doing life alone usually leads to failure. Surround yourself with a team who will support you during your highs and lows.” I saw this quote in a blog to which I subscribe called All-Pro Dads from current Kansas City Chiefs Receiver Justin Watson.

It resonated with me from both a leadership and individual standpoint especially that word “team” which applies to so much of our daily lives. With either, when are you considered a bad teammate? Watson outlines 5 areas where this happens:

1. You expect others to fail.

How well do really trust your staff? How about your circle of friends? When you’re in crisis mode, are you doing much of the leg work or the LEAD work? Do you want to solve every family problem yourself? Trust works both ways. If you want your staff, your friends, even your family, to trust you, YOU must trust them.

Depend on them to do what’s best for the team, the friendship or the family. You can’t always be the “go to”.

2. You do all the important tasks yourself.

This is somewhat an extension of number one but goes further. When you are in this mindset, you are showing your staff, friends, or family that they can’t handle the things that really matter. Ever felt “invisible” in a situation? This is how this makes an individual feel.

3. You put undue pressure on others.

Have you ever set the bar so high that those around you fear the ramifications of not even coming close to those expectations you’ve set? No question there should be standards but your staff, etc. needs to feel a level of comfort for getting what you want done using their best methods/ideas. If not, does the word “inertia” ring a bell?

4. Your expectations are too low.

The exact opposite of number four. Watson even says, “Little effect usually yields little return.” When you set that bar too low, the result, often, limits what they can do. You sell them short and rob them of opportunities to meet their potential. Kind of like passing out participation trophies.

In my younger PD years, I was always concerned about putting too much on the staff for fear I’d lose them. I was the same with my friends and at times my children. I learned that, as long as your trust is intact, you can set strong goals and get the best out of an individual – win, lose, or draw. That’s all you or they can ask for.

5. You don’t sacrifice for others.

I have worked for and played with some individuals who loved to own the limelight. Some were superiors and some were peers. No matter what, it was a morale-buster for me and for others. Even with family and friends, it was like sticking a pin in a balloon. Put yourself aside for the benefit of others. Let them shine and have their moment. A good leader, friend, or parent will bask in the satisfaction of seeing THEM succeed and get credit for it.

Now, how would you answer the question – are you a good or bad teammate, substituting that with manager/friend/parent/husband/wife?

Based in Nashville, TN, John Shomby is the owner and CEO of Country’s Radio Coach. He is focused on coaching and mentoring artists, radio programmers, and on-air talent to help them grow and develop inside the radio station and the industry. Reach John at [email protected] and 757-323-1460. Read John’s Radio Ink archives here.