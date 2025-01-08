Radio Ink @ CES 2025: Audio Gets A Spotlight On Day One

(By Buzz Knight) CES 2025 has officially kicked off in Las Vegas with an electrifying showcase of innovation. From the latest in mobility, artificial intelligence, and the enduring power of audio, the first day captured the spirit of exploration and possibility that defines “The Show.”

SiriusXM CEO Jennifer Witz took the stage to deliver a keynote that felt more like a heartfelt ode to the power of audio. Witz dove into the deeply personal nature of sound, reflecting on how music can transport us to specific moments in our lives and how audio creates an intimate connection between listeners and creators. She recalled how hosts became a constant companion during the isolation of the pandemic, providing more than entertainment – they offered comfort and familiarity in uncertain times.

Witz spoke about the human element behind their programming, emphasizing the love and dedication SiriusXM’s programmers bring to their craft. “We’re audio first,” she declared, highlighting the company’s unwavering focus on delivering exceptional content.

Witz zeroed in on SiriusXM’s commitment to the car, describing it as the “perfect venue for connection” and the “final frontier” for ad-supported opportunities. Doubling down on the in-car experience, she outlined how SiriusXM intends to deepen its presence in this space, positioning itself as a vital part of the driving experience.

On the subject of driving, there is no doubt that mobility is a key focus once again this year at CES 2025, and this technology category has clearly morphed and created new possibilities in our world.

Let’s break mobility at CES into a few sectors: EVs, Autonomy, and Connectivity.

Back in the Las Vegas Convention Center, I heard a new term regarding EVs discussed that the Electric Vehicle community is still grappling with: “Range Anxiety.” That is the freakout an EV owner has to deal with for not fully knowing where and when they will get their next charge in some parts of the country. We will continue to see this problem attacked – and hopefully solved – at CES this year and the years to come.

Autonomy has been a topic for many previous years at CES and although it appears that the realistic roll-out across the country is not a reality, Waymo is on display here and they have a story to tell. They’ve had great success in San Francisco operating about 300 driverless cars in the city with over 22 million rider-only miles, involved in 84% fewer crashes with airbag deployment.

As Brian Comiskey said at Tech Trends, “The Future of autonomy is here, it’s just not equally distributed across the country.”

A leading story surrounding connectivity is the reappearance of Blackberry, which is offering QNX – a suite of in-vehicle applications, in collaboration with Microsoft, that will help to drive software-defined vehicle innovations.

I think a lot of companies have a major appeal to say, “Hey, we want to just take the latest and greatest technology.” But what they must do first is identify the need of their audience, the consumer, being met.

When thinking about something like artificial intelligence, that should be the first guardrail, right? What is your use case? What is that doing for someone?

Speaking of AI, I also see a dazzling array of AI-infused innovations that continue the promise to reshape our digital landscape. From smart home devices to cutting-edge robotics, artificial intelligence has woven itself into the fabric of nearly every product on display.

While the ubiquity of AI may raise eyebrows for some, it’s clear that this technology is no longer just a buzzword, it’s becoming an integral part of our everyday lives.

Buzz Knight can be reached by e-mail at [email protected]. Read Buzz’ Radio Ink archives here.