Radio Ink’s 2024 Season of Giving Closes With $28.84M Tally

For all of November and December, the radio industry has once again demonstrated its dedication to giving back. Through heartfelt campaigns and radiothons, an additional $729,482.36 was reported in the final days of Radio Ink’s 2024 Season of Giving Tally.

This brings the grand total to an incredible $28.84 million, surpassing 2023’s $28.32 million and even 2020’s $28.5 million to make this the second-biggest year of giving back in Tally history.

Here’s what we heard in the last week:

Urban One Indianapolis’ WIBC held its 30th annual radiothon, raising $504,532.36 for The Salvation Army of Central Indiana. The radiothon, which aimed to raise $430,000, aired live on December 13 and 14.

The Bert Show, broadcast on Cumulus Media’s Q99.7 Atlanta and syndicated via Westwood One, transformed its annual Breaking and Entering Christmas into a community-driven effort this year, helping a single mother with terminal stage-four stomach cancer and her two young sons. Through a partnership with the non-profit Purposity, listeners raised over $25,000 to cover rent, groceries, and holiday gifts for the family, offering much-needed support during their challenging time.

NRG Media Lincoln’s B107.3 (KBBK) teamed up with sponsors and listeners to donate over $10,000 in Christmas gifts to the Nebraska Foster and Adoptive Parent Association, bringing holiday cheer to local foster families through its Ho Ho Haul. Froggy 98 (KFGE) hosted its third annual Christmas Charity Chase, where Team Girls (Johanna & Brooke) and Team Boys (Gary & Cory) competed to support local charities. Together, they raised over $7,200 for Pink Ladies of Lincoln, Friendship Home, Live Well Go Fish, and TeamMates of Lincoln.

Audacy Cleveland’s Q104 (WQAL) hosted its second annual Request-a-Thon for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. Listener generosity helped provide 38,556 meals to families in need across Northeast Ohio.

Saga Communications’ 95.7 WZID held its annual Christmas is for Kids Radiothon on December 13, raising over $88,000 for New Hampshire-based child and family services organization Waypoint. The radiothon was anchored by morning hosts Neal and Marga.

Inner Banks Media contributed more than $77,000 to Pitt County’s Operation Santa Claus after its December radiothon. The two-day event collected funds to provide toys, gifts, and winter coats for children around Greenville, NC.

Saga Communications’ KAFE 104.1 in Washington State closed up its 6th annual Christmas Wish benefit. Thanks to contributions from sponsors and community partners, seventeen wishes were granted for local residents, to the tune of $17,750.

Dick Broadcasting’s 107.5 KZL (WKZL) brought holiday hope to a grieving family in Western North Carolina through its annual Breaking and Entering Christmas. Jared and Katie in the Morning selected the Calloway family, who lost their home and both grandfathers in a mudslide triggered by Hurricane Helene, for this year’s mission. Now living in a camper, the family returned home on December 17 to find their temporary residence transformed with holiday decorations, gifts, clothing, essential supplies, and equipment like a wood splitter to aid in property cleanup.

Cox Media Group Atlanta’s B98.5 (WSB-FM) hosted its 8th annual Tad, Drex & Kara’s Merry Little Christmas, brightening the holidays for 10 deserving local families. Nearly 300 gifts were provided, ensuring every child had presents under the tree this year.

To everyone in the radio industry who helped make this season brighter – thank you. Your efforts have transformed lives, offered hope, and created lasting memories for countless families across the nation. From radiothons and charity challenges to surprise gifts and community meals, your work proves that radio is more than just a medium – it’s a force for good.

Look for Radio Ink‘s Season of Giving Tally to return for 2025 on November 1, when we’ll try to beat the all-time record of $31.2 million set in 2019.

To see every story and contribution from Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally, click here.