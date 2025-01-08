Idaho’s KRAO Flips To Classic Hits with Matt Mony at Mornings

After broadcasting a Hot AC format since 2007, Inland Northwest Broadcasting’s KRAO is now 102.5 KRPL – bringing a Classic Hits format to Moscow, ID. The rebrand includes a new morning show to be hosted by station programmer and consultant Matt Mony.

Mony brings extensive programming experience to the role, having worked with clusters nationwide, including Local Media San Diego and New South Radio, and currently serving as Program Director for KRPL sister station ZFun 106.

Inland Northwest Broadcasting Sales Manager Jon Carson stated, “We’re excited to build a brand that appeals to Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers alike. We know it fits a huge cross-section of our locals who live here in Moscow, Pullman, and Colfax.”

Matt Mony added, “102.5 KRPL will have two primary goals: entertain the audience with their favorite songs and build community on the Palouse. We are looking to raise the bar for the sake of our listeners and advertisers. I am so grateful to the Prasil family for continuing to support great local radio, in a time where many other companies decide to cut budgets.”