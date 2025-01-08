iHeartMedia and NFL Extend Exclusive Podcast Partnership

iHeartMedia and the NFL have announced an extension of their exclusive podcast partnership, which launched the NFL Podcast Network in 2021. The renewed deal will continue current content and bring new original series and NFL Club shows each year.

Additionally, iHeart will integrate select existing podcasts into the NFL Podcast Network to expand its reach. One of the first new shows for 2025, Lots To Say with Bobby Bones and Matt Cassel, pairs iHeart’s nationally syndicated host Bobby Bones with former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Matt Cassel.

Continuing NFL Podcast Network series are NFL Daily with Gregg Rosenthal, Off the Edge with Cam Jordan, The Season with Peter Schrager, NFL Fantasy Football Podcast, and Good Morning Football, among others, along with dozens of team-specific NFL Club shows.

iHeartPodcasts President Will Pearson said, “The NFL Podcast Network continues to grow and capture new audiences, and we’re thrilled to strengthen the successful partnership between iHeart and the NFL with new shows and the addition of more team podcasts. Our new extended deal is guaranteed to bring fans closer to the game, players, and teams they love and keep listeners up to date on the insider information they want to hear.”

NFL Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Investments Brent Lawton remarked, “We are incredibly excited to continue our partnership with iHeartMedia. Since its launch in 2021, the NFL Podcast Network has delivered NFL fans best-in-class storytelling and podcast content, and we look forward to developing new podcasts and more content with iHeart.”