Salem Media Adds Former Trump Campaign Manager To C-Suite

Donald Trump’s former Campaign Manager has joined Salem Media Group as the Christian broadcaster’s Chief Strategy Officer. Brad Parscale will bring his expertise to the company’s digital marketing and online strategy.

Parscale, a digital architect and entrepreneur, gained national prominence as the Digital & Media Director for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and as Campaign Manager for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

His digital platforms, Campaign Nucleus and EyesOver, assisted in Trump’s 2024 victory by streamlining campaign operations and enhancing voter engagement through advanced sentiment analysis tools.

Salem Media Group CEO David Santrella commented, “I am incredibly excited to have Brad join Salem. He brings a wealth of digital marketing experience to Salem, tremendous knowledge of and connections within conservative media, and a great passion for Salem’s mission. Brad’s track record in media and politics speaks for itself, and I am confident that Brad will help drive Salem to new levels of success and impact.”

Brad Parscale commented “I’m excited to join Salem Media as Chief Strategy Officer and help lead the company into a new era of innovation. Salem’s strong foundation in Christian values and commitment to delivering quality content provides a great opportunity to expand into new distribution channels and leverage cutting-edge technology. I look forward to enhancing Salem’s ability to create engaging, values-driven content that connects with today’s audiences while exploring new tools and platforms to broaden our reach. I’m eager to join the Salem team to drive growth and ensure the company thrives as a leader in faith-based media.”