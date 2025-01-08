Spanish Christian Network Vida Unida Grows in South Florida

Hope Media Group has announced the expansion of its Spanish-language Christian radio network, Vida Unida, into South Florida’s West Palm Beach. Vida Unida will broadcast on 90.3 FM in West Palm Beach and 96.7 FM in Martin County, adding to its Miami presence.

The Vida Unida network began in November 2021, and first became available in South Florida in February 2023. It is also broadcast to Houston, New York City, and more than 15 additional markets on HD2 signals.

Tony Luna became Network Program Director in June 2024 after leading programming at Audacy Houston’s Mega 101 and SBS New York’s Mega 97.9 and Amor 93.1.

Hope Media Group CEO Joe Paulo commented, “What a great way to kick off 2025. This means over 200,000 more Spanish-speaking people can benefit from contemporary Christian music and encouragement in their own heart language. Most importantly, this expansion translates into more people loving Jesus, serving others, and spreading Hope.”