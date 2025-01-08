Keene, NH – General Manager for Seven-Station Cluster Location: Keene, New Hampshire

Join Our Legacy of Excellence

We seek an experienced leader to guide our seven-station cluster in an idyllic college town, 90 minutes from Boston. Our stations excel in revenue and community impact. We need a leader to honor our traditions and thrive in the evolving media landscape.

What We’re Looking For:

• Proven sales and management leadership.

• Documented sales success.

• Ability to balance innovation with proven strategies.

• Strong communication and team-building skills.

• Deep market understanding and openness to new technologies.

Why This Role is for You:

• You bring extensive experience and insights.

• You value tradition and progress in a dynamic industry.

• You foster individual and organizational growth.

What You’ll Lead:

• A high-performing, excellence-driven team.

• A sales and programming team setting quality, community, and revenue standards.

• Initiatives bridging traditional and emerging media platforms.

Make Your Mark Lead a team of exceptional professionals and inspire them to greater heights in a company that values integrity, innovation, and leadership.

Send resume to Wayne Leland at [email protected]