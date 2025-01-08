Keene, NH – General Manager for Seven-Station Cluster Location: Keene, New Hampshire
Join Our Legacy of Excellence
We seek an experienced leader to guide our seven-station cluster in an idyllic college town, 90 minutes from Boston. Our stations excel in revenue and community impact. We need a leader to honor our traditions and thrive in the evolving media landscape.
What We’re Looking For:
• Proven sales and management leadership.
• Documented sales success.
• Ability to balance innovation with proven strategies.
• Strong communication and team-building skills.
• Deep market understanding and openness to new technologies.
Why This Role is for You:
• You bring extensive experience and insights.
• You value tradition and progress in a dynamic industry.
• You foster individual and organizational growth.
What You’ll Lead:
• A high-performing, excellence-driven team.
• A sales and programming team setting quality, community, and revenue standards.
• Initiatives bridging traditional and emerging media platforms.
Make Your Mark Lead a team of exceptional professionals and inspire them to greater heights in a company that values integrity, innovation, and leadership.
Send resume to Wayne Leland at [email protected]