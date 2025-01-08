Cohen, Bush, and McVay Elected to LABF Board of Directors

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation has announced the election of four new broadcast industry leaders to its Board of Directors. In addition, reelections were held for current board members and the LABF Executive Committee.

The Weiss Agency President Heather Cohen, McVay Media President Mike McVay, and Saga Communications Chief Financial Officer, EVP, and Treasurer Sam Bush joined from radio, while Hearst Television Vice President of Digital News Ernesto Mourelo was elected from TV.

The LABF Executive Committee re-elected members Gary Chapman, Mary Collins, Jack Goodman, David Kennedy, and Ginny Hubbard to two-year terms, with Dave “Chachi” Denes joining the Executive Committee.

The LABF Board also elected members Heather Birks, Mike Carter, Chandra Clark, Ginny Hubbard, Harry Jessell, Deborah Parenti, Walter Podrazik, Dan Spears, John Taylor, Joyce Tudryn, and Dennis Wharton to new three-year terms.

The current Board also includes notable industry leaders such as Pierre Bouvard, Tony Coles, Erica Farber, and Jeff Smulyan, among others.

LABF Co-Chairs Heidi Raphael, Beasley Media Group Chief Communications Officer, and Communications Attorney Jack Goodman celebrated the appointments, saying, “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Sam, Heather, Mike, and Ernesto to the LABF Board of Directors. Their incredible leadership and vast experience are exactly what we need to continue our mission of preserving, protecting, and promoting radio and television broadcasting’s rich and incredible history.”

The LABF exists to preserve the legacy of radio and television broadcasting while celebrating the contributions of its leaders and innovators. More information on the organization’s mission can be found at TVradioLibrary.org.