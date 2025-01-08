Bloomberg and Key Networks Partner on Entertainment Feature

Bloomberg Audio and Key Networks have announced the launch of Bloomberg Business of Entertainment, a new 60-second radio feature exploring the entertainment industry’s top stories hosted by Lisa Mateo and Karen Moskow.

The feature offers a behind-the-scenes look at the dynamics of media consumption, from movies and music to streaming and social media, while covering challenges facing the entertainment industry, including developments in film, cable, and emerging digital platforms.

Bloomberg Business of Entertainment will be distributed daily to stations nationwide, including in major markets like New York and Los Angeles. The segment joins other Bloomberg Audio features like Bloomberg Money Minutes, Bloomberg Business of Sports Report, Bloomberg Black Business Beat, and Bloomberg Real Estate Report.

Bloomberg Radio Syndication Head Michael Lysak commented, “The entertainment business has always been fascinating to watch, but it has never been at a more crucial crossroads than it is today. The storyline of the industry itself has all of the drama of a Hollywood blockbuster.”

Key Networks Chief Operating Officer Dennis Green added, “Bloomberg’s team continues to add content that interests its listeners with the new Business of Entertainment feature. The team at Bloomberg will bring the stories that make news in this area to light. We look forward to stations adding this important content to their lineups.”