Hope Media Chooses Tony Luna To Program Vida Unida Network

Hope Media Group has appointed Tony Luna as the new Network Program Director for its Spanish-language Christian radio network, Vida Unida. Luna previously served as Program Director positions at Audacy Houston’s Mega 101 (KLOL) and SBS New York City’s Mega 97.9 (WSKQ) and Amor 93.1 (WPAT).

Luna is set to begin his new duties at Vida Unida’s headquarters in Houston in late June. As Luna steps into his new position, Sadiel Castro will transition to a full-time role as morning show co-host alongside Myrka Dellanos on Myrka en la Manana.

The announcement comes as Vida Unida grows from a single station to a network reaching audiences in Miami, Houston, New York City, and over 15 other markets on HD2 within just two years.

Hope Media Group Chief of Programming Scott Herrold said, “Tony Luna’s extensive radio background in two of our most prominent markets positioned him perfectly for this role. Yet, it was his dedication to coaching and fostering community involvement that truly distinguished him from the other candidates. I’ve already received glowing feedback from numerous radio personalities who attest that Tony is one of the best bosses with whom they have ever worked.”

Luna commented, “I am incredibly excited to join the amazing team at Vida Unida. As a deacon with over 30 years of experience in radio, I am delighted by this opportunity to work with such a passionate group of individuals. Together, we will continue to spread messages of hope and faith through our uplifting music and programming. I can’t wait to connect with our listeners and be a part of this wonderful community, sharing the Gospel’s transformative power with everyone.”