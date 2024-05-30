Cumulus Buffalo Bands Together For Oishei Children’s Hospital

Cumulus Media’s Buffalo radio stations, 103.3 The Edge (WEDG), Classic Hits 104.1 (WHTT), and 97 Rock (WGRF), united with their listeners for the inaugural Giving Day for Oishei Children’s Hospital Radiothon.

This 24-hour event generated over $430,000 to support the services provided by John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital to mothers, children, and babies in Western New York.

Oishei is the only standalone children’s hospital in New York State, offering pediatric, trauma, surgical, and medical care throughout Western New York and northern Pennsylvania. As a non-profit institution, OCH is committed to providing care regardless of a family’s ability to pay, ensuring access to the latest medical technology and training for its staff.

Oishei Children’s Hospital President Stephen Turkovich, MD, commented, “It was such an honor and an incredible opportunity to share all of the stories of the patients we have the privilege of caring for here and the tales of the teamwork that helps get kids back to being kids. It was such an emotionally charged, amazing day to see the community come together for Oishei Children’s Hospital.”

“The energy was just phenomenal. The energy from all of the radio stations, from the callers, the social media reactions. Even being in the room with the radio stations in our New Era Pavilion, it was just such a warm, exciting day. We didn’t know what to expect, as it was our first Giving Day. I think it just exceeded everyone’s expectations. It really was because of the energy that was brought to the room and brought to the radio from all of our partners at Cumulus.”

Cumulus Media Regional Vice President Beth Coughlin stated, “Cumulus Media was extremely proud to be a part of the first Giving Day for Oishei Children’s Hospital and we thank our listeners and partners for their generosity and support. Oishei’s team mission helps kids, every day, to get back to being a kid. We are honored to use our airwaves and digital marketing to help build a better future for families and children.”