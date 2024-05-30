A Twin Cities AM Gives Back After One Co-Host’s Cancer Battle

Audacy Minneapolis’ WCCO-AM successfully raised over $85,000 for the global non-profit leader in cell therapy, NMDP. The Cure Blood Cancer Radio Auction marked the second anniversary of Adam and Jordana co-host Jordana Green’s life-saving stem cell transplant.

The highlight of the event was the emotional first-time meeting between Green and her donor, 27-year-old Matt Dubinsky from Long Island, New York, which was broadcast live. The two, along with their families, spent the day sharing their impactful stories on-air.

The auction featured 25 unique experiences for bidding, including courtside tickets to a Timberwolves/Mavericks game, a golf weekend in Duluth, a cabin rental, and even the chance to be a public address announcer at a Minnesota Twins game.

WCCO not only raised funds but also awareness about the importance of cell therapy and the ongoing need for donors in the fight against blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma supported by NMDP, formerly known as Be The Match and the National Marrow Donor Program.

830 WCCO Brand Manager and Program Director Brad Lane commented, “What a day of uplifting stories about life-saving transplants, combined with so many creative one-of-a-kind experiences auctioned off all in support of our amazing partners at NMDP! We are so humbled and grateful for our listeners’ incredible generosity. This cause hits close to home for us, and I couldn’t think of a better way to honor our friend, teammate and blood cancer survivor, Jordana!”

NMDP Chief Advancement Officer Joy King remarked, “Our partnership with 830 WCCO advances our mission to save lives through cell therapy. We will create a world where every patient can receive cell therapy through events like this. These funds accelerate progress by funding research to improve patient outcomes and expand access to medical care by addressing financial barriers.”