Kempton New KOST PD

Jill Kempton, has been named Program Director for KOST 103.5, Los Angeles. Kempton most recently served as PD for iHeartMedia Philadelphia’s 106.1 The Breeze.

“It takes a special programmer to lead an iconic radio station like KOST 103.5, and Jill is in that elite class,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer. “Her impeccable track record includes impressive wins at some of the top stations in the world including WASH, WLTW and WBEB. And I’m confident KOST will be her next.”

“What an absolute thrill and honor to work alongside the incredible programming minds of iHeartMedia LA,” said Kempton. “KOST is an iconic brand with world-class talent, and I’m still pinching myself that I get to be part of it. My sincere gratitude to iHeartMedia.”

In addition to her new duties in LA, she will remain the PD for 97.1 WASH-FM, Washington D.C.