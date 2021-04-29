Advice From Chelsea Handler

Dear Chelsea is a new iHeartRadio Original Podcast hosted by comedian, author and television host Chelsea Handler. The program will give listeners the opportunity to submit questions about life and get candid answers.

“iHeartRadio has been a great place for me to share all of my wild, unvarnished thoughts,” said Handler. “I’m excited to start this journey with ‘Dear Chelsea’ to help people figure out what they need in life — I’m more than happy to be that kick in the pants or shove that will give someone a new perspective on a situation and help them to make a decision.”

The program will be co-hosted by Handler’s long-time assistant Brandon Marlo. The podcast will also feature surprise celebrity and expert guest appearances to help weigh in on the listeners’ questions.

Dear Chelsea will premier May 6 with new episodes dropping every Thursday.