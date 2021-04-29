Podcast Ads Measurement Tool

Podcast Ad Effectiveness+ (PAE+), from Nielsen measures the effectiveness of podcast advertising including brand lift and memorability across podcasting audiences. PAE+ will offer the ability to measure digitally inserted ads in a real time podcasting setting.

“The growth of podcasting has brought a massive opportunity for advertisers to reach highly engaged, niche audiences. While there’s been strides in capturing metrics like downloads, it’s been a challenge to understand the impact of ads on the platform,” said Arica McKinnon, VP Client Consulting. “PAE+ equips brands and publishers with the insights they need to make smarter decisions about their podcast marketing strategy.”

PAE+ is part of Nielsen’s suite of podcast solutions designed to help marketers and publishers have a better understanding of podcast listener’s behaviors.