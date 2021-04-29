New GM at AGM

American General Media has hired Scott Wiggins as General Manager of its 8-station group in Albuquerque. Wiggins was most recently the Market Manager for ICA Radio in Corpus Christi. He replaces Larry Lemanski who left in April 2020.

Bill Kruger, Regional Manager for AGM’s New Mexico and Colorado markets, commented on the addition of Mr. Wiggins. “We were very lucky to have several very qualified candidates interested in this opportunity. But Scott stood head and shoulders above the group and we are extremely pleased he is joining AGM as we reopen to the Albuquerque and Santa Fe communities”.

AGM President, Rogers Brandon also commented on Mr. Wiggins, “Scott is extremely engaging and a uniquely talented manager. His passion and skills are completely aligned with our mission at AGM and I look forward to working with him for many years to come”.