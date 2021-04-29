Help For Impacted Venues

iHeartMedia New York and the Rock & Roll Fantasy Camp raised more than $4,000 to aid performance venues impacted by COVID restrictions. The virtual Q104.3’s Backstage Pass event celebrated the 50th anniversary of the band Wings.

Funds raised will be donated to the National Independent Venue Association, an American organization of independent music venues, independent promoters and festivals pursuing federal support such as business recovery grants and tax relief in the wake of COVID-19’s effect on the live entertainment industry.

The Zoom event was hosted by Q104.3 personality Ken Dashow.