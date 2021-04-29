New Shows On WHRP

94.1 WHRP, Huntsville PD Toni Terrell moving to mornings as the host of Toni Terrell with T. Mill. Terrell’s midday slot will become Chocolate’s Midday Vibe with DJ Chocolate.

“The decision was made during March, Women’s History Month, which felt empowering since there are so many barriers that we still have yet to break even in the 21st Century, especially for women of color,” said Terrell. “I hope this move will inspire the up and coming to pursue more demanding roles in business”.

Terrell’s co-host will be Timothy “T. Mill” Miller, a radio newcomer switching from public and digital radio. P. Frazier, better known as DJ Chocolate, has been in the business for 15 years, and currently